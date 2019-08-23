14-year-old accused of pointing gun at girls near school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old was arrested after he pointed a loaded gun at a group of girls near a Wichita elementary school.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says the boy has been booked into juvenile intake on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and unlawful use of a weapon. No one was hurt.

Davidson says the teen was among a group of five boys and six girls that argued Thursday after leaving a middle school. During the argument, the 14-year-old allegedly pointed a handgun at the girls but didn’t fire it.

School district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the incident happened in a neighborhood south of Woodman Elementary school and not on the school’s property.

The elementary school was temporarily locked down during the incident.

