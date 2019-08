OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Olathe police are investigating a 14-year-old boy’s death as a homicide.

Spokesman Joel Yeldell says officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance and found the boy dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Later Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. Yeldell says the two boys knew each other.

He says police have contacted everyone involved in the shooting.

No further information was released and the investigation continues.