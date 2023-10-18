SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating a situation involving a minor.
A 14 year old male was shot at a Silver Lake apartment Tuesday, Oct. 17.
According to Silver Lake Police Department, the victim said he had accidentally discharged a loaded firearm striking himself in the groin.
Two adults who were in the apartment gave statements that the victim had accidentally shot himself, according to a press release.
Upon further investigation, SLPD said that the juvenile and two adult males were in the apartment when one of the adults pointed a pistol at the juvenile and intentionally shot him in the groin causing injuries to the victim.
The case remains under investigation.
We will provide updates as we get more information.