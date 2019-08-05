17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the shooting death of a teenager during the weekend was part of an ongoing gang feud.

Seventeen-year-old Ramiro Valdez died after the shooting early Sunday near Old Town in Wichita.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said Monday that 18-year-old Eduardo Gallardo of Wichita has been arrested in the shooting.

Police say Valdez and two other teenagers were in a pickup when someone in another truck fired several bullets, hitting the driver. The other two teens in Valdez’s truck weren’t injured.

Davidson said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.