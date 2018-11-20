18 missing Kansas foster children located in 'Operation Hope'
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) - Authorities say they have located and recovered 18 missing children who ran away from foster homes in Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Tuesday that the joint effort last week to find runaways from the Kansas Foster Care Program involved more than 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
It focused on Sedgwick, Johnson and Wyandotte counties although the effort ultimately spanned several other Kansas counties and generated leads forwarded to other states.
Operation Hope was led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, the Office of Inspector General and Office of Investigations.
The KBI says law enforcement officials sought to ensure the well-being of the foster children and to identify waste, fraud and abuse occurring within the state's foster care program.
Previous
2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire...
Next
Another E.coli warning regarding...
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing Osama...
- Former Ohio judge accused in ex-wife's murder
- White House again threatens Acosta's pass; CNN seeks...
- Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's...
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...