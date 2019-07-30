1st-degree murder charges filed against Topeka teens in connection with drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against the two teens in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Joaquin Aj McKinney last week.

Danny Williams, 16 and Zachary McFall, 16, face first-degree-murder charges along with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Both men will be charged as adults and are scheduled to appear on September 17, 2019.

16-year-old Joaquin McKinney was shot and killed on July 25 after occupants of a vehicle shot out of the window of their car while chasing the vehicle McKinney was driving.

Officers responded to SE 37th and Adams on a call of shots fired and found McKinney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

During the subsequent investigation, police began a public search for McFall, who turned himself in on Saturday, and arrested Williams on Sunday. They are currently looking for a third suspect, Lavonte D. Johnson, 22.

Topeka Police are still investigating the case and ask that anyone with information contact the police.