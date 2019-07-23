2 arrested for attempted murder after firing guns out of car window

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested two men Monday afternoon after they fired guns out the window of their car.

At 12:37 p.m., Topeka Police responded to the 1500 block of NW Logan on a call of gunshots being fired out of a window and the subjects fleeing the area.

An officer was in the area and found the vehicle, then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, Stephaun Gales, 21, and Trevor Meier, 18, were taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

Gales was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and narcotics charges while Meier was arrested on attempted first-degree murder conspiracy and narcotics charges.

TPD asks that anyone with information contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.