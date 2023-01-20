TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital.

The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. One adult and one child were taken to a local hospital, where the child later died. Another adult and child pair were found dead inside the home.

Crews remain on scene as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, according to Topeka Fire. The department has requested help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The investigation is ongoing.