2 facing felony charges after leading KHP on high-speed chase, manhunt

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansans are facing felony charges after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Eddy Loggins and Shyla Carroll were arrested after they led KHP troopers on a high-speed chase west on I-70 and ran from officers, prompting a multi-hour manhunt.

The chase began around 2:19 p.m. when the driver failed to stop during a normal traffic stop in Topeka, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch.

They then led troopers on a chase reaching high speeds on I-70 headed west and bailed on foot near Maple Hill Rd.

Carroll was apprehended shortly after they fled the vehicle, but Loggins ran from officers until he was arrested around 5:00 p.m.

They are both currently being held in the Wabaunsee County Jail on felony charges with a $25,000 bond.