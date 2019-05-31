News

2 fatal wrecks occur hours apart Friday morning, afternoon

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:15 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - A Seneca man was killed in a car crash early Friday morning after his car struck a tree on HW 71 about a mile from HW 63. 

Noe Najera Munoz, 36, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 71 just before 7:00 a.m. when his car left the road, went into a ditch and struck a tree, Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said. 

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second accident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Ave.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle accident resulted in one death.

We have a crew on the scene and will update information as the story develops. 

