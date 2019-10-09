2 in custody after KHP chase in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a short pursuit by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers Wednesday afternoon.

KHP PIO Adam Winters said the chase started on I-70 at West Union Rd. when they got a call of a man following his stolen truck westbound out of I-70.

Troopers attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused, and the pursuit began.

The driver stopped near 33rd Street and Auburn Road, and two subjects fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit with assistance from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department and the KHP aircraft, both suspects were taken into custody.