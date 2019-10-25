2 injured in crash that closed I-70 near Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An injury car accident closed I-70 near Manhattan on Friday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol and Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene and closed both westbound lanes near the intersection of Highway 177. Officials said the road would be reopening soon.

Geary County Officials said two people were injured in the accident that was believed to be a rollover accident.

One person was life-flighted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.