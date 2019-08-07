2 juveniles, dozens of adults rescued from sex trafficking in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A monthlong nationwide FBI operation resulted in the identification or recovery of dozens of child and adult victims of sex trafficking, a number of which were in Kansas and Missouri.

The goal of Operation Independence Day was to identify and recover child victims and prosecute those who exploit them through 161 nationwide operations.

During the month of July, 103 child victims were either rescued or identified and 67 sex traffickers were arrested. Of those, two juveniles were recovered and 35 adults were identified and rescued as victims of commercial sex trafficking in the greater Kansas City area.

The FBI Kansas City’s Task Force participated in this operation and worked with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department; Overland Park, Kansas Police Department; Wichita, Kansas Police Department; Sedgwick County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office; Branson, Missouri Police Department, and the Springfield, Missouri Police Department.

Supervisory Special Agent Craig Tremaroli, who oversees the FBI Kansas City Division’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, stressed the importance of operations like these and working with local law enforcement.

“Commercial sex trafficking of minors is a continual problem, and thousands of children are exploited throughout our country for commercial sex,” Tremaroli said. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain dedicated every day to investigating these atrocious crimes committed against children.”