TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a burglary in Topeka.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, the Topeka Police Department responded to Berry’s Artic Ice at 200 N. Kansas Ave. in North Topeka on reports of a burglary, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department.

According to the TPD, two people were charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Both suspects were found on the scene with items related to the burglary and taken into custody, according to TPD.