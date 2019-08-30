Deadly mosquito virus appears in multiple states

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A rare but deadly virus has reared its head in several states across the country.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is usually found in horses and birds but when it is transmitted to humans, it has proven to be deadly.

It is spread to humans through mosquito bites can lead to major issues in the brain.

ABC News reported that one person has died from EEE in Massachusetts and three others have been diagnosed. Another case has been confirmed in Michigan and others are being investigated.

Kristi Pankratz, the Director of Communications for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said that while there are no confirmed cases in Kansas, the disease a bigger concern than some other mosquito-borne diseases due to the high fatality rate.

