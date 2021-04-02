Capitol officer killed after suspect rams barricade; suspect dead, second officer injured

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Capitol police officer is dead after a car rammed into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon. The driver got out of the vehicle and lunged at them with a knife in his hand before police fired on the suspect.

The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them “succumbed to his injuries,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect. Authorities said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday’s crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

Police officers gather near the car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021, killing one Capitol officer and injuring a second. The driver of the vehicle died after police opened fire on himwhen he exited the vehicle and lunged toward officers with a knife in hand, authorities said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we’ll continue to investigate,” said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on police radar, and that they did not yet know what had motivated the attacker. But the incident underscores that the building and campus remain potential targets for violence.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: National Guard stand guard after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Hill police officers. A suspect was apprehended. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. Video and photos showed National Guard troops mobilizing near the area of the crash. Police said later they have since “cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus buildings” but that the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted.

The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Photo and video from the scene show a dark-colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier, and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual. A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area.

President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.

NewsNation reporter Alexandra Limon took video from the scene that can be viewed in the player below.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report, with reporting by Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long/AP

This is a developing story; refresh for updates