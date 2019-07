TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery reported that two people are taking home some cash after scoring the winning numbers Tuesday evening.

The Lottery said that the winning ticket for the 2by2 drawing was sold in Northeast Kansas, shelling out a prize of $22,000.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was also sold in Northeast Kansas, leaving the ticketholder with $10,000.

To view the winning numbers and check your own, click here.