2 women hit by drunk driver Saturday identified

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance-generic_180649

Editor’s Note: This article was updated in January 2020 to reflect the latest on the prosecution in the case.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The two women that were hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning while crossing a Topeka street have now been identified.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m., the two women, identified as 21-year-old Jessica Cabello and 24-year-old Janet Munoz were hit by a truck, driven by 51-year-old Dean Lackey, as they crossed Topeka Boulevard where it intersects with S.W. 32nd Terrace. Police said the women’s injuries were “life-threatening.”

The Topeka Police Department initially arrested Lackey on charges of aggravated battery, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence, transporting open container and driving with a suspended license.

In October 2017, he was sentenced to two days in jail for driving under the influence. All other charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories