2 women hit by drunk driver Saturday identified

Editor’s Note: This article was updated in January 2020 to reflect the latest on the prosecution in the case.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The two women that were hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning while crossing a Topeka street have now been identified.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m., the two women, identified as 21-year-old Jessica Cabello and 24-year-old Janet Munoz were hit by a truck, driven by 51-year-old Dean Lackey, as they crossed Topeka Boulevard where it intersects with S.W. 32nd Terrace. Police said the women’s injuries were “life-threatening.”

The Topeka Police Department initially arrested Lackey on charges of aggravated battery, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence, transporting open container and driving with a suspended license.

In October 2017, he was sentenced to two days in jail for driving under the influence. All other charges were dismissed.