2-year-old girl brings joy with online baking show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Staying at home during these COVID-19 times isn’t easy, but a little girl named Evie is making things easier.

The 2-year-old is a baker and every Wednesday dons her apron and chef hat, sets out ingredients and starts recording her show.

“Are you ready to cook with me?” she asks in one video.

When a reporter stopped by, she was quickly schooled in the ways of baking by a toddler with a hand mixer. In between bites of chocolate and spoon scoops, the pair made Evie’s famous cookies.

And if you’re wondering just how famous they are, Evie made an appearance on CBS This Morning.

It’s an experience that you can bet she loves to re-watch any time she can.

“That’s me!” she exclaimed in a video showing the little girl watching the segment. “That was me!”

If her personality and cooking skills are any indications, it’s not going to be the last time she makes an appearance on TV. She has thousands of views online and loves what she does.

You can watch Evie’s Quarantine Cooking every Wednesday on her mom’s Facebook page.