RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Clay County man is dead after a crash in Riley County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kurtis Dean Anderson, 20, of Green was driving west on HWY 77. That’s when he swerved into the other lane while attempting to avoid hitting a vehicle.

Anderson then hit a semi driven by Thomas Warborg, 53, of Minnesota.

The crash caused Anderson’s Nissan Rogue to roll over, ultimately killing him.