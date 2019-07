Hundreds gathered in Oakland Saturday night to officially kick off this year’s Fiesta Mexicana. During the Mini Jamaica event people enjoyed live music, food and dance.

Towards the end of the event, the 2019 Fiesta Royalty was announced. Gabriel Mosqueda was crowned Fiesta King, Monserrat Lopez was crowned Fiesta Queen and Jeimmy Perez was crowned Fiesta Princess.

Together the candidates raised more than $73 thousand for the Holy Family Catholic School.