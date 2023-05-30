TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State Library of Kansas has announced its Notable Books List for 2023.

Each year, the selection committee made up of Kansas librarians, educators and literary professionals evaluates the books that will be selected for the list. The criteria to make the list includes books that exemplify quality writing, compelling storytelling and significant contributions to the literary landscape. The books can be from any genre, fiction or non-fiction, children and adult.

“The authors of the 2023 Kansas Notable Books not only help us gain a deeper understanding of our world but also encourage empathy for others and reflection on our own life experiences,” State Librarian Ray C. Walling said in a news release. “Written by Kansans or about Kansas and Kansans, these fifteen books explore wanderlust, transformative collaboration, hidden struggles, inspiring resilience, and the power of love.”

2023 Kansas Notable Books are:

For more information about the Kansas Notable Books program, click here. You can also contact the State Library of Kansas at 785-296-3296 or email infodesk@ks.gov.