21st street reopens after construction

After being closed for almost one month, SW 21st street is back open.

The stretch of road on 21st street from the east side of the I-470 bridge to Belle Avenue was open to traffic Friday morning.

The road had been closed since April 29 and opened a week before construction was expected to be complete.

Weather permitting, the cleanup work will be completed over the span of the next week, then the road will be fully opened.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.