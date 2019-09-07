24-hour pet nursing hotel to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Elderly, sick and recovering pets will soon have a home away from home in Topeka, as the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel is set to break ground this month.

The TLC hotel will be the first and only of its kind in the area, breaking ground on September 10 at 2500 SW 17 St.

TLC will provide 24-hour care for special-needs pets and will serve as a home away from home for elderly, sick and recovering cats and dogs with non-communicable diseases.

They will be able to rest and recuperate while being cared for by certified veterinary nurses beginning in the winter of 2019.

The hotel will offer daycare, overnight boarding, and long-term care options.

“I am proud to offer this new, innovative service in my adopted home of Topeka,” said Leslie Fleuranges, the owner of TLC. “As a devoted pet parent, I know how important it is to give our furry family members the best care possible. Many pet parents in Topeka and surrounding areas have sick or older pets, and I want them to have peace of mind knowing that their treasured pets are receiving the special care they need.”

Pet parents who are interested in the hotel are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony which will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

