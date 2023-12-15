TOPEKA (KSNT)- Keith Horinek, also known as the ‘Spotted Guy’ for his notable photography in Kansas’ capital city, announced his retirement on Friday.

Horinek shared the final moments of his illustrious career with the 27 News team, during a celebration at the KSNT station.

Keith said he’ll be taking a break from the chaotic news schedule, as he retires. He said one of his favorite parts working at 27 News was watching people grow their own careers in news.

