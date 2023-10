TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have now identified the man that was shot and killed in central Topeka on Oct. 11.

Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 11, just before 6:00 pm near the intersection of SW 12th and Clay St.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.