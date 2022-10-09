TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three school-age children were killed and two listed as in serious condition following a Saturday morning crash on the Kansas turnpike, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KHP, the driver of a 2018 Dodge van was going southbound when it attempted to turn through the barrier wall on the turnpike. It was hit from the rear by a 2022 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer.

Laila El Azari, 9, of Topeka, Kylie Lund, 9, of Topeka, and Brooklyn Perry, 8, of Topeka were killed. Two other children, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old female, were in the car at the time. One is suspected to have suffered serious injuries according to the KHP crash logs.

The 32-year-old female driver of the van, also from Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail with possible injuries.

The 70-year-old Alabama truck driver had no apparent injuries according to the KHP.