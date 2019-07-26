3 rescued from Perry Lake early Thursday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man, woman and child were rescued from Perry Lake early Thursday morning.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, one of its Game Wardens were called to a reported boat that had sunk on Perry Lake with at least three people trapped.

Photo from: KDWPT

KDWPT said after experiencing mechanical problems and discovering his boat was taking on water, the owner swam to shore wearing a personal flotation device to call for help.

The warden and two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man, woman and child.

They were able to get them and their boat safely off the water.