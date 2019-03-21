3-year-old boy struck, killed in downtown KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 3-year-old boy is dead after breaking away from his father's hand in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, running into traffic and being struck by a gas company truck.
The Kansas City Star reports that the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was in critical condition when officers arrived, but died at a hospital. His name has not been released.
A preliminary investigation showed that the child and his father came out of a store on 11th Street when the child "broke away from his father's hand" and ran between two parked vehicles into the street.
He was struck by a truck belonging to Spire, a company based in St. Louis.
Police say the truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
An investigation continues.
