3-year-old fan sings Chiefs themed ‘Take Me Home’ remix

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some in Chiefs Kingdom have been fans for decades and some for just a few years.

Armond Lehr is only three years old.

He got a guitar from his uncle about a month ago and hasn’t stopped playing it since.

His family saw a remix of John Denver’s, Take Me Home, about Patrick Mahomes and he instantly wanted to make his own version.

Armond’s mom, Jessica Lehr, said the entire family can’t get enough of his love for music, and now the Chiefs.

“We’ve always been a Chiefs family, so it’s very cool that he’s coming around to rooting for sports teams and the Chiefs are his team,” Lehr said.

Jessica said their entire family will be over to watch the game on Sunday and Armond plans to put on his own halftime performance for them.