36th anniversary of Royals Pine Tar incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – 36 years ago today, the Royals played the New York Yankees, and from that game, one of the most infamous moments in baseball was born.

On July 24, 1983, Kansas City Royals third baseman, George Brett hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the game. His homer gave the Royals a 5-4 lead, but while Brett was celebrating his home run, the Yankees General Manager, Billy Martin began inspecting Brett’s batt.

Martin told the umpires that Brett had pine tar higher up on his bat than the legal 18 inches. After the umpire inspected the bat, he ruled that it did violate the rule, and announced that Brett was out, effectively ending the game.

Brett charged the umpire but was restrained by his teammates, and the Royals loss stood.

The Royals immediately protested the call and it was eventually overturned, resulting in the two teams facing off again on August 18.

The Royals won the game this time, but the call remained as one of the most infamous in baseball history.

To watch the Pine Tar Incident, click here.