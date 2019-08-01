39-year-old faces possible life in prison for sex offense against child

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man received a guilty conviction Thursday in relation to a sex offense against a child, according to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

Gabriel Escobar, who was 38 at the time of the incident, was charged with aggravated indecent liberties of a child under the age of 14 for groping a child’s breasts and pulling her pants down. The incident occurred in the child’s home just after she had turned 13.

Escobar’s sentencing will take place on September 26 at 9:00 a.m. He faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole until after 25 years have been served.