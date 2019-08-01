39-year-old faces possible life in prison for sex offense against child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man received a guilty conviction Thursday in relation to a sex offense against a child, according to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

Gabriel Escobar, who was 38 at the time of the incident, was charged with aggravated indecent liberties of a child under the age of 14 for groping a child’s breasts and pulling her pants down. The incident occurred in the child’s home just after she had turned 13.

Escobar’s sentencing will take place on September 26 at 9:00 a.m. He faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole until after 25 years have been served.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story