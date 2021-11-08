$38,000 damage after house fire damages siding on 2 other homes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Sunday afternoon fire in Topeka caused $38,000 damage.

Firefighters arriving at 1271 S.W. Western Ave. discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the vacant house.

The fire, which happened just before 4 p.m., is being investigated and the cause is undetermined, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

The fire at 1271 S.W. Western Ave. is estimated to have caused $32,000 worth of damage.

Homes at 1269 S.W. Western Ave. and 1275 S.W. Western Ave. both sustained exterior damage to their siding which officials estimated caused another $6,000 damage.