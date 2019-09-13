4 arrested in connection to burglary in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Four people were arrested Tuesday in connection to an August burglary.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened Monday, Aug. 26 in the 7600 block of SW Urish Rd.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Matthew J. Kolbek, 24, of Topeka in the 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace. Officers said Kolbek jumped from a second floor window and tried to run from officers through a nearby park before being caught. A firearm, ammunition, 8.3 lbs of marijuana, over 60 THC vape cartridges and around $3,000 cash were taken from the home.

Matthew J. Kolbek | Emily Kratochvil | Sahayvian J. Griggs | Joshua M. Long

Additionally, Emily M. Kratochvil, 21; Sahayvian J. Griggs, 18; and Joshua M. Long, 23, all from Topeka were arrested over the past couple of days in connection to the incident.

All four were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and face the following charges: