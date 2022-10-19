TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Sibert, 27, Casey Thomas, 31, Matthew Smith, 34, and Karwin Johnson, 40, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to TPD. They are being held on no bond for the following charges:

Casey Thomas:

possession of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

aggravated endangering of a child



Amanda Sibert:

distribution of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution

aggravated endangering a child

criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

violate offender registration

possession of marijuana

unlawful to acquire proceeds from a drug transaction

Matthew Smith:

aggravated endangering of a child

Karwin Johnson:

aggravated endangering a child

Casey Marie Thomas (Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Matthew Smith (Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Amanda Sibert (Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)