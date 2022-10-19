TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation.
According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Sibert, 27, Casey Thomas, 31, Matthew Smith, 34, and Karwin Johnson, 40, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to TPD. They are being held on no bond for the following charges:
Casey Thomas:
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- aggravated endangering of a child
Amanda Sibert:
- distribution of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution
- aggravated endangering a child
- criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- violate offender registration
- possession of marijuana
- unlawful to acquire proceeds from a drug transaction
Matthew Smith:
- aggravated endangering of a child
Karwin Johnson:
- aggravated endangering a child