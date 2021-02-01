4 Topekans killed in Nebraska crash named by authorities; one in critical condition

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KSNT) — Officials in Nebraska have named the four people from Topeka who were killed in a car crash late Sunday night in Nebraska.

Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann from Cass County said just after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, deputies and first responders were called to Highway 75 and North Van Dorn Street in southeast Nebraska. The report came in that two cars had crashed and there were injuries along with fatalities.

The investigation shows that 55-year-old Ronald Dubas was driving north on Highway 75 when he crossed the center line and hit the car driving south. Dubas was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alone in the car.

Five people were in the car that he hit. 21-year-old Ashly Bracken, 22-year-old Tatiyana Wade, 4-year-old Malaysia Reece, and 5-year-old Keniah Robinson were all killed in the crash. The fifth passenger is in serious condition at the hospital right now. All five are from Topeka.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collision to happen. Cass County Sheriff Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.