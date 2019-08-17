4-year-old girl donates toys, supplies to Northeast Kansas RMDH

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s not every day you hear a four-year-old is giving away their birthday gifts. Especially to help families who have kids in the hospital.

But for one of the youngest Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House donors, she’s raised money and collecting toys for her special day.

Soon to be four-year-old Elliott Large is making other kids and families happy while their children are in the hospital.

Since last month, Elliott, her family, and the Topeka community have put together a Ronald McDonald birthday party, a party of donations for people staying at the NE Kansas Ronald McDonald House.

“They keep telling us how thankful they are,” said Amber Large, Elliott’s mom. “And how they think this is such a great idea. And so supportive. People have been so supportive and willing to donate. It’s just been a really an awesome experience for myself, Elliott, everybody.”

On Friday, Elliott dropped off all the toys cleaning supplies and snacks, making history in the process.

“This is the first time we’ve had a child this young,” said Mindee Reece, CEO, and president of the NE Kansas RMDH. “And so, to have a three-year-old turning four who has been instilled with the support for the community, and the spirit of giving. It’s pretty remarkable.”

One thing Elliott wants to say to the people who helped her with her fourth birthday party was thank you. While others hope it will motivate kids and adults to give back on their special day.

“Being willing to give up things at such a young age has to motivate other people who are in the position to give,” Reece said.