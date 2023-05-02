TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Dane Kroll and Katie Garceran sat down with Linda Clements and Tristan Willits on the FOX 43 AM LIVE show to speak about Topeka Area Continuity of Care’s (T.A.C.C) Senior Resource Fair.

The fair aims to help everyone in the community, especially senior citizens, discover what services and resources are right at their fingertips, that they might not have known about before. They say 40 different vendors will be there to educate people on these different resources, as well as a special guest might be there to whip up something delicious.

“It’s a great resource,” Willits said. “You don’t know what you don’t know. So, when we all bond together, and we are able to give these resources to the seniors, it’s really heartfelt for us to be able to do that.”

The fair is Thursday, May 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

