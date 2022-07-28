SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are temporarily banned from operating as roofing contractors in the state until they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general, as required by Kansas law.

Schmidt has alleged that the defendants accepted payments from a consumer for roofing services and filed a mechanic’s lien against the consumer’s property while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate.

Since Costello has failed to respond to the lawsuit that was filed in June, Saline County District Judge Paul J. Hickman entered default judgment this week and ordered the defendants to pay the $40,000 penalty. Costello was found in violation of both the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act in the default judgment made by Judge Hickman on July 26.

Consumers need to make sure roofing contractors have correctly registered before signing any contract or having any work done, said Schmidt. He also said consumers should ask the roofing contractor for a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate. Consumers can also check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm the roofer’s registration is in good standing.