42 Kansas first responders heading to Florida for hurricane response

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 16:40 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, left, churning over Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (NOAA via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A number of agencies from Kansas are sending first responders to Florida for hurricane response efforts.

Kansas Task Force 1 has put together a team of 42 first responders from across the state to assist with rescue efforts as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the U.S.

The team is set to leave Monday evening and is expected to be gone for 14 days. They will be taking qualified Emergency Management Accreditation Program equipment, including floodwater and swift water equipment and full collapse rescue cache.

“History has shown us how important an immediate and effective emergency response is during catastrophic weather events when it comes to saving lives and property,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are sending an extremely trained and qualified group of Kansas first responders to assist the State of Florida as it faces this monstrous storm. It is my sincere hope that this team will provide the assistance needed in the safest way possible and that they all return to Kansas as quickly and safely as possible.”

The team is ready to search for and transport any people or animals stranded by rising storm surge and floodwaters, as well as perform basic life support and medical care, according to Jill Bronaugh, the PIO for the State Fire Marshal.

Among the responders are groups from the Dover Volunteer Fire Department and the Manhattan Fire Department.