44 Kansas hikers rescued from Arizona desert

PHOENIX (KSNT) – A group of hikers from Kansas were rescued Thursday from a hiking trail in Arizona after several of them were overcome by heat.

The 44 hikers were on a mountain trail in Lost Dutchman State Park near Phoenix when one of them called 911.

According to the Arizona Republic, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from one of the hikers around 7:30 p.m. asking for help.

When the search and rescue team arrived, they helped all 44 return to safety, with two hikers being taken out by helicopter and two led out by vehicle.

The Superstition Fire and Medical Department said via Twitter that several of the hikers were overcome with heat.

SFMD, PCSO and DPS responded to Lost Dutchman State Park last night to assist a group of forty-four hikers out of the wilderness area of the park. Several of the hikers were overcome with heat. Two of the hikers were evacuated by DPS Ranger Helicopter.

KAKE reported that the group was from Kansas, and while it is still unclear as to what area of Kansas they are from, State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson said they belonged to a fitness group.