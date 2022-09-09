TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.

Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They will also launch hot air balloons on the mornings of Sept. 10 and 11 and in the evening on Sept. 10.

“It’s a way to share our sport with the city, and it’s a family fun event that doesn’t cost any money for people to get in,” Lori Hutchinson, this year’s rally coordinator, said.

All spots have been filled for the Balloon Discovery workshop for 6th through 8th graders. The workshop provides hands-on experience and will teach children how to set up a hot air balloon and how it operates.

The hot air balloons will be centered on the field with vendors and food trucks surrounding them. Attendees are advised to bring cash for the vendors.

Sponsors of the event, which was organized by the Great Plains Balloon Club, are able to take a ride in a hot air balloon. Rides are not open to the public.

The event and parking are free. A designated parking space will be located to the west of the balloon launch site, on the field at the corner of SW Fairlawn Road and SW Huntoon Street.

Balloon teams inflate their hot air balloons on Sept. 9 at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. (KSNT Photo/Lily O’Shea Becker)

The U.S. National Weather Service will be on-site to monitor weather conditions as flights are weather-permitted.

“It’s Kansas, the weather changes so much, so please come on out,” Hutchinson said. “There are still vendors. Still come out and meet the pilots, we’re still gonna be out here.”

Attendees are prohibited from bringing drones, pets, and weapons.



For more information, check out the Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally’s website or Facebook page.