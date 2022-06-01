TOPEKA (KSNT) – An effort to modernize the Kansas Department of Labor kicked off Wednesday, according to the governor’s office.

The effort will cost $48 million and should take 26-months to complete. According to the governor’s office, Kansas has asked the U.S. Congress for funding to complete the modernization.

“Congress promised to help states modernize their unemployment insurance systems and allocated the resources to get them started. Kansas upheld its end of the deal by investing millions of dollars in a new system. It’s now time for the U.S. Department of Labor to release these modernization funds to the states as Congress directed,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

The current mainframe used to process unemployment benefits was created in the 1970s, and caused substantial delays during the pandemic. The governor’s office said a push to modernize the department was made by Governor Sebelius in 2005 but was abandoned in 2011 during the Brownback administration.

Kansas will partner with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to modernize the system.

“TCS is a capable partner for KDOL to set a path for technology and process transformation that will enable the delivery of software that will be responsive to the future needs of the state,” said Kansas Labor Secretary Amber Shultz.

The governor’s office is promising the following improvements:

Modernizing technology : Replace the agency’s antiquated IT legacy system that supports unemployment insurance taxes, payment of unemployment insurance benefits, and delivery of employment services.

: Replace the agency’s antiquated IT legacy system that supports unemployment insurance taxes, payment of unemployment insurance benefits, and delivery of employment services. Enhancing customer experience : Deliver improved services such as online self-service, automation, access to data, and integration with partners.

: Deliver improved services such as online self-service, automation, access to data, and integration with partners. Transforming business processes: Provide improved efficiencies in business processes, offer new tools for KDOL employees, and support more effective service delivery to Kansans.