5 dead, 21 hurt in Texas shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) – Odessa Police said five people died and there were 21 total gunshot victims after an active shooter situation on Saturday afternoon.

A 1-year-old is among the victims injured in the shooting and will be taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Midland Police confirmed at least one of the suspects was shot and killed at Cinergy, a movie theater with other arcade type games.

Aerocare lands and University Medical Center in Lubbock with a child who was shot in mass shooting incident in Odessa (Nexstar/Staff)

Devin Chavez with the City of Odessa said a state trooper was shot on I-20 and the shooter drove west to Odessa.

Police believed one of the two reported suspects hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.

Officials said in a post on Facebook early in the situation on Saturday that they believed one suspect was believed to be at Cinergy and the other was driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

Suspects were believed to be in a Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.

Police are urging locals to for the safety of the public and law enforcement to please stay away from the area and stay in their homes.

TX-House Rep. Brooks Landgraf, who represents Andrews, Ector, Ward and Winkler Counties tweeted that he’s been in contact with the TX- Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and Gov, Greg Abbott.