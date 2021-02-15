5-year-old hurt in Britt Reid crash now awake, family says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The family of Ariel, the 5-year-old girl hurt in a crash involving former Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, says she is now awake.

The organizer of the family’s GoFundMe, Tiffany Verhulst, posted Monday: “Ariel is awake.”

Britt Reid is under investigation for driving impaired after police said he was involved in a three-vehicle crash just days before Super Bowl LV.

On Feb. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Britt, son of head coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave.

The next day, KSNT News learned Britt Reid was no longer with the team as his contract expired.