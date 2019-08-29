56 years ago today: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

In this Aug. 28, 1963 photo, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his “I Have a Dream” speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. onths before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous I Have a Dream […]

(WIAT/WCMH) – On this day 56 years ago, a crowd of nearly 250,000 people gathered outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. as the Legendary Civil Rights Activist, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke these historic words: “I have a dream.”

August 28, 1963, Dr. King’s pivotal speech not only helped bring the Civil Rights Movement even more to the forefront but it also put pressure on Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act, which they did the following year, in 1964.

The historic March on Washington was a revolutionary and unforgettable event. In Dr. King’s iconic speech, through his voice, through his words, he spoke of jobs, freedom, equality and a promise of a better future for all.

Dr. King urged everyone in America to “make real the promises of democracy.” He urged everyone to be treated and to treat everyone equally, as we “are all created equal.”

He also addressed police brutality against people of color. He spoke about the issue of voting rights for all, and how no matter their color, creed or background, we all should and do have the same rights in every aspect of life.

Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech captures the true meaning of needed change and the potential of hope in American society.

Every word from his speech can be applied to the times of back then as well as in today’s day and age.

To read the ‘ I Have a Dream Speech’ from Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. click here

Learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy visit: https://thekingcenter.org/

Many lawmakers, activists and family members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say the anniversary of King’s remarks underline the need to rectify racial inequities and work to make political rhetoric more civil.

And here we are 56 years later, we still have much more work to do to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream a reality.