Update: The Riley County Police Department announced the child had been found as of 11:05 a.m.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is on the lookout for a 6-year-old boy after he left his home to take his dog on a walk.

He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Stone Crest Ct. in Manhattan. RCPD said he was believed to have taken his pitbull lab mix on a walk.

He is approximately three feet tall, 50 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes and two missing front teeth, according to the RCPD.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.