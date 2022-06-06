EMPORIA (KSNT) – About 60 of Kansas’ best and brightest students came to Emporia to get a close-up look at what it takes to become a teacher.

Emporia State is holding the Future Teacher’s Academy this week. The academy encourages students to pursue a career in education and lets young people experience what it would be like to have a career in education.

“They stay in residence halls, and eat with about 60 students from across Kansas,” the Academy Director Todd Roberts said.

According to Roberts, only the top students are admitted to the academy where they can get hands-on experience and hear from educators across the state.

Shawn Hornung, 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee, and Susanne Stevenson, 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year winner will both speak to these potential teachers.

Organizers said they were excited that this is the highest number of prospective teachers they have had in recent years.

Misael Hernandez, Amiah McMurray-Hall, Ainsley Schimmel, all from Topeka West High School are participating as well as Athena Stiles, from Topeka High School.