HERRINGTON (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man from Hot Springs Village, Arkansas died when his vehicle caught fire after crashing into a creek bed.

The man was driving a 2020 Ford F250 on U77, 2 miles north of Herrington. The man drove into the west side ditch for an unknown reason, went through a pasture and came to rest in a creek bed where the pickup caught fire, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The next of kin was notified. According to the KHP crash log, it’s unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt.