TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 67-year-old man from Berryton was seriously injured after a crash southeast of Topeka.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, a 45-year-old man from Topeka was driving a 2022 Lincoln Aviator west on 53rd Street. The 67-year-old was driving a 1966 Ford Pickup south on Shawnee Heights Road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The 45-year-old didn’t stop at the stop sign causing the 67-year-old to crash into him, according to the KHP crash log.

The 45-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The 67-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the crash log.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

